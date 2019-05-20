No fish kills or lasting effects following spill into River Nore in Thomastown

There have been no lasting effects and no fish kills following a spillage in the river in Thomastown – that’s according to Kilkenny County Council.

During a concrete pour as part of the culvert works in the town on May 3rd, some seeped into the River Nore.

The incident was reported to the EPA and Inland Fisheries, and further testing is to be carried out by the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

Tim Butler of Kilkenny County Council says there’s no evidence of long-term issues and steps have been taken to ensure it doesn’t happen again.