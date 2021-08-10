No foul play suspected after the body of a man was found in St Mullins

No foul play is suspected after a body was found in St Mullins over the weekend.

A man in his fifties and was found dead in a house in the area on Saturday afternoon.

The results of a Post Mortem at University Hospital Waterford have now been returned to Gardai in Thomastown.

They’ve confirmed to KCLR News this evening that they are not treating the death as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the Coroner’s court.