No joy for local establishments at Irish Pub Awards

3 local establishments were in the running at the Irish pub awards which took place in Dublin last night.

The Terrace at Dinn Rí in Carlow and Paris Texas in Kilkenny were both shortlisted in the Best Outdoor space category but lost out to the Franciscan Well Brew pub in Cork on the night.

Matt the Millers were in contention to retain their Best Music Pub of the Year award but Warehouse Bar in Letterkenny took the honours this time around.