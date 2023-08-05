No need for embarrassment if you are the victim of a crime

Never be embarrassed or ashamed to contact the Gardaí if you are the victim of a crime by a bogus caller.

That’s the advice of local gardaí as they remind the public to be aware of cold callers.

If a person calls to your door offering to carry out work you should ask for a sales brochure or documentation, a written quotation with previous customer references, and use traceable methods of payment.

Sergeant Conor Egan says everyone has experienced a bogus caller and that older people are often the target of such scams and is advising people to come forward and seek help from their local Gardaí.