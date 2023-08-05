KCLR NewsNews & Sport

No need for embarrassment if you are the victim of a crime

So says SGT. Conor Egan

Photo of Aisling Bolton Dowling Aisling Bolton Dowling05/08/2023
Bagenalstown Garda Station

Never be embarrassed or ashamed to contact the Gardaí if you are the victim of a crime by a bogus caller.

That’s the advice of local gardaí as they remind the public to be aware of cold callers.

If a person calls to your door offering to carry out work you should ask for a sales brochure or documentation, a written quotation with previous customer references, and use traceable methods of payment.

Sergeant Conor Egan says everyone has experienced a bogus caller and that older people are often the target of such scams and is advising people to come forward and seek help from their local Gardaí.

 

Photo of Aisling Bolton Dowling Aisling Bolton Dowling05/08/2023