No new Carlow or Kilkenny cases recorded in latest Covid-19 figures

No new deaths nor are Carlow or Kilkenny included in the latest list of Covid 19 instances.

61 confirmed cases were reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre for up to midnight Saturday. Marking 27,969 positive testings in the country to date – 394 of them in Kilkenny & 220 in Carlow.

While there have been 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the most recent notifications the male / female divide is equal with 67% of them aged under 45 years.

23 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case with 16 cases have been identified as community transmission.

39 are in Dublin, 13 in Kildare and the remaining nine cases are in Laois and Wicklow as well as Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Longford.