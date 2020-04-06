No new government until end of April, says Carlow Kilkenny minister

An agreement between all parties on government formation cannot be expected until the end of April at the earliest, according to Fine Gael Minister John Paul Phelan.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced that the party was ready to agree an historic deal with Fianna Fail.

Both parties were working on a framework document on policy and looking at how a new government would operate, with this expected to be finalised this week.

The framework document would outline how the new government would respond to Covid19 and its aftermath, as well as satisfy the electorate’s desire for change.

The Green Party, Labour and the Social Democrats had previously stated that they were not interested in forming a government with Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

But there was hope on behalf of the two parties that this document would change their minds.

The Carlow Kilkenny TD said there was still much negotiation to be done with other parties and independents after that.

“We are approaching the end of what could be phase one in the formation of a government but there’s still a good bit to go yet.

“Obviously everything is complicated by the fact that there are public health restrictions that apply to everybody at the moment, as well then as the processes that each party has for adoption of a programme for government.

“The Tánaiste was on the record…last week as saying that the end of April would be the earliest it could happen and I think that’s probably a fairly accurate statement.”

“The biggest surprises are likely to be, perhaps negative surprises, in terms of the fact that the economy has taken such a pummelling in the last three weeks and that the finances available to any government would be severely restricted as a result of that,” he said.