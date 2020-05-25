COVID-19 latest: No new local cases and no new deaths reported

No new local cases and no new deaths have been recorded due to covid 19.

It’s the first time since mid-March that we’ve had no extra deaths recorded in a 24-hour period.

59 more cases have been confirmed across the country but none of those were in Carlow or Kilkenny.

The total number of local cases remains 486 – 334 in Kilkenny, after a spike of 27 new cases over the weekend, and 152 cases in Carlow.

The total death toll is 1606 and the total number of cases is 24,698.