No one injured in Tullow apartment fire

No one was injured in a fire at an apartment in Tullow this afternoon.

Two units of the local fire service were called out to deal with the blaze after 3pm and it has now been brought under control.

The fire was contained to one room in the apartment on Market Square with only smoke damage to the rest of the flat.

The incident had been causing traffic chaos in the town as the main street was mostly blocked off.

But the road was cleared by 5pmd and traffic was quickly reported to be returning to normal.