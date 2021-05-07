No patient with Covid-19 at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny

There’s now no patient with Covid-19 being treated at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny.

There aren’t even suspected cases at the local facility, a first in a very long time.

Six new cases were confirmed for Carlow last evening with up to four more in Kilkenny while the latest fortnightly figures to Monday show that Castlecomer and Bagenalstown are the best performing spots in the two counties, among 17 nationwide with less than 5 cases per 100,000 population.

Tullow’s still at the other end of the scale on a rate of 161 followed by Piltown on 66, Carlow Town’s 62, it’s 55 in Kilkenny City and 24 in Callan Thomastown.

Ireland meanwhile now has the fifth-lowest incident rate in the EU – but Dr Gerald Barry, an assistant professor of virology in UCD, says caution is still needed.