No second chance in future for Kilkenny council tenants looking for transfer

Council tenants who want to move house won’t get another chance if they refuse an offer of a suitable house from Kilkenny Co Council.

The local authority say they will continue to try and accommodate tenants who want to move due to space or location issues.

But if they don’t accept a fair offer of a suitable house from the council in future they won’t get a second one.

Director of Services Mary Mulholland says the plan will only affect transfer request and not people on the waiting list who haven’t been housed yet.