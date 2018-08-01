Nominate your favourite breakfast spot in Kilkenny for ‘Battle of the Breakfasts’

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

If that’s the case, we want to find out where you can get the best breakfast in Kilkenny.

From the simple brown bread and cup of tea, to the full Irish, to pancakes, poached eggs in white wine vinegar – whatever tickles your fancy, if you’ve got a favourite breakfast spot we want to know.

We’ve teamed up with Savour Kilkenny Food Festival for the Battle of the Breakfasts and you can get your nominations in using the form below.

The deadline for submissions is 14 August when we’ll find out our shortlist of 12 breakfast spots.

From there, each cafe, restaurant or shop will join John Walsh on KCLR Breakfast each Tuesday and Wednesday through September and October ahead of this year’s festival.

The winner will be revealed at a special event during Savour Kilkenny on the morning of Saturday 27 October.

Happy nominating!

Nominate the best breakfast in Kilkenny