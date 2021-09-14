KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Nominations for Kilkenny Business Awards are now open
There's an array of categories this year including some new ones
The awards are run by Kilkenny Chamber and businesses may be nominated for up to three different categories.
Organisers are planning a return to a live awards ceremony this year with Lyrath Estate booked for November 20th.
Chief Executive John Hurley was among guests on KCLR Live this morning to outline details – listen back here: