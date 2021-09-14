KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Nominations for Kilkenny Business Awards are now open

There's an array of categories this year including some new ones

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 14/09/2021
Kilkenny Chamber's John Hurley with KCLR's Pat Gardiner and John Purcell, CEO
Kilkenny Chamber's John Hurley with KCLR's Pat Gardiner and John Purcell, CEO

Nominations for Kilkenny Business Awards are now open.

The awards are run by Kilkenny Chamber and businesses may be nominated for up to three different categories.

Organisers are planning a return to a live awards ceremony this year with Lyrath Estate booked for November 20th.

Chief Executive John Hurley was among guests on KCLR Live this morning to outline details – listen back here:

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 14/09/2021