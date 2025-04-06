Gardaí in Carlow and Kilkenny want to shine a light on the incredible young people who are making a difference across the two counties.

It comes as nominations have opened for the 2025 Kilkenny Carlow Garda Youth Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone aged between 13 and 21 who has made a positive impact through volunteering, community work, or overcoming personal challenges can be nominated across a number of categories such as individual, group, special achievement or community safety.

Nominations can be submitted via the link on their on their social media accounts and close on 9th May.