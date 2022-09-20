Nominations sought for Netwatch “Family Carer of the year” Awards

If you know a family carer, young or old, who you feel should be recognised for what they do, Netwatch is looking for your nominations.

The Family Carer of the year awards are coming up in November and they’re looking to honour a family carer and a young carer.

You can nominate on familycarers dot ie, no later than October 21st.

Head of Business with Netwatch, Colin Hayes, says they’re delighted to sponsor the awards.

“In November, the Netwatch Family Carer of the Year awards are on up in Dublin,” says Colin.

“That’s the fourth year that Netwatch has sponsored it, that’s a wonderful day”.

“Mick Galwey who has been with Netwatch for 12 years, himself and Miriam O Callaghan on the day are the hosts and it’s a wonderfully special day, you realise how lucky you are when you see the circumstances other people have to live day to day”.