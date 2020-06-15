Noonan confident Govt deal is a good one for Greens

Malcolm Noonan says there’s a lot in the new programme for government for Green Party members to get behind.

The local Green TD has been speaking to KCLR after a deal was signed off on by party leaders earlier.

Micheál Martin is set to become Taoiseach until 2022 under the arrangement and the three parties are all selling aspects of the deal as key wins for them.

The Greens got committments for a 7 per cent reduction in carbon emissions and a rise in the carbon tax.

Fianna Fail say they secured a large package for social and affordable housing.

While Fine Gael say they secured a promise of no rise in income tax or USC.

The three Parliamentary parties are discussing the 140-page document this evening and the party memberships will have to vote on it by Friday June 26th.

If passed the election of Taoiseach will take place either on Saturday June 27 or Monday June 29th.