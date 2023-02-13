North Kilkenny councillor John Brennan calls on Uisce Eireann to make the Clogh / Castlecomer water supply a top priority

A local councillor is calling on Uisce Eireann to make the Clogh /Castlecomer Water Supply a top priority.

It’s as another boil water notice was issued on Friday affecting over 3,000 homes and businesses in North Kilkenny.

And this one comes just a fortnight after the previous one was lifted.

Cllr John Brennan says the utility needs to put the necessary funding in place, telling KCLR News; “We were hoping that this wasn’t going to happen again and happen so soon after the last boil notice, I’d be calling on Irish Water to make the Clogh / Moneenroe / Castlecomer scheme top priority and to put the necessary funding in place and find a new source of water that we won’t have to be dealing with this serious situation on an ongoing basis”.

He adds of the area impacted “It’s one of the biggest, I suppose, rural areas in the county like and it’s growing and people are coming to live in the area and the demand on the water is much higher, in order to allow for infrastructure to take place and new industries and people build more houses we’re going to have to have a proper supply of water in the area”.