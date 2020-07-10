North Quays project will bring a “new city” to Kilkenny side of Waterford border

“It’ll be like having a new city on the Kilkenny side of the river”.

That’s the reaction to planning being granted to the North Quays project in Ferrybank.

The 500 million euro project will be the largest mixed-use real estate development in the South East of Ireland.

Falcon Real Estate are behind the project, and confirmed this morning that their planning application has been approved by Waterford Council.

Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan says getting to this stage of the project is fantastic news for the area:

“For Waterford and South Kilkenny this is huge news. This area of the North Quays has been derelict really for decades now….It’s the equivalent of almost a new Waterford city in terms of both office and commercial retail space being built on our side, if you’d like, of the River Suir. It will mean a lot for people locally in terms of employment once construction starts and once businesses open”.

Meanwhile, Mooncoin Councillor Pat Dunphy says this is a great day for South Kilkenny, and believes this development is sorely needed in the Ferrybank area:

“It’s a great project for Ferrybank and for South Kilkenny in general. It will make a huge difference to the area, I think there’ll be a lot of change, maybe a lot if improved infrastructure around the place. So I welcome all of that, because I think a lot of that was badly needed anyway.”