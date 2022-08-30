Not an easy time for landlords or renters according to Kilkenny estate agent Ella Dunphy

A local auctioneer has said renters are concerned about the stability of their rental properties.

Owner of DNG properties Ella Dunphy told The Way It Is last evening that local renters have had many negative experiences with landlords.

She said many are anxious that will not be in the same area six to 12 months in the future, making it hard to plan especially when selecting a school for their children.

But she added that landlords too haven’t had it easy.

Hear her conversation in full with our Sue Nunn here: