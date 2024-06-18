Eamon Ryan is stepping down as leader of the Greens.

The decision comes after both Grace O’Sullivan and Ciarán Cuffe failed to hold onto their MEP roles along with half the party seats in the local elections.

The Environment Minister announced the news after this morning’s Cabinet meeting saying “I’m here today to announce that I intend stepping down as the leader of the Green Party, Comhaontas Glas, and that I will not be standing in the next General Election, I’ve spent the last thirty years either running for or holding public office as a Councillor, TD and Government Minister; it’s been an absolute privilege”.

Members locally have told KCLR that while they’re not wholly surprised by the decision, his loss will be felt.

Kilkenny Councillor Maria Dollard joined our Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily earlier;