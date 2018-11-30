Not everyone is happy with early morning card at Kilkenny Greyhound track

A Kilkenny councillor says he, for one, is not welcoming news that early morning racing is to begin at Kilkenny Greyhound Stadium next week.

There’ll be a fixture starting after 8am on Wednesday mornings which the stadium’s manager says is mainly for the Australian market as it’ll be streamed online.

Tom Kinane told KCLR the revenue will help to fund their development plans at the track.

But Malcolm Noonan says it sends the wrong message in relation to our tolerance of gambling.

And he says the road where the stadium is is already really busy every morning so this will only add to traffic.