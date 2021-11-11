NPHET advises people to continue working from home if possible

NPHET is advising people to continue to work from home if possible after its meeting this afternoon.

It’s also encouraging people to reduce their social contacts and stick to the advice on ventilation and face masks.

3,680 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported today.

543 patients are in hospital with the virus across the country, down eight from yesterday – there’s seven at the local Hospital for Carlow Kilkenny with one more case suspected.

97 Covid patients are in intensive care, up eight from yesterday, with two at St Luke’s.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys says the government will consider the latest advice.

Minister Stephen Donnelly is urging people to reduce their social contacts to curb the spread of Covid-19 so we don’t have to go back to lockdowns.