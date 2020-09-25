NPHET Dr warns “The virus doesn’t discriminate whether it was a communion party or house party”

The National Public Health Emergency team says the population has let it’s guard down.

Donegal will become the second county to enter level three restrictions from midnight tonight.

NPHET has warned that everyone needs to reduce their contacts, particularly those living in Waterford, Louth, Cork, Kildare, Wicklow and Galway.

Louth and Waterford avoided moving to level three despite being close to or above 100 cases per 100,000.

Last evening 324 new cases were announced with Carlow & Kilkenny not specifically mentioned so if there are any extra positive tests locally they’re in single figures. But 167 were in Dublin & 42 in Donegal.

Member of NPHET Dr Mary Favier says the surge of cases in Donegal can be traced back to gatherings such as communions. She adds “You can understand in a way why this happened in a sense that people see these as very special events in a child or a family’s life and they make exceptions for them, they justify it to themselves ‘well it’s only the neighbours from across the road’ and ‘it’s only the aunties’ and unfortunately the virus doesn’t discriminate whether it was a communion party or house party”.

Dr Ronan Glynn has issued a warning to people to limit their social contacts if they want to avoid further restrictions.

He says nobody can become complacent noting “I do not want to be back here next week or the week after having had to make recommendations with NPHET in relation to other counties, there are opportunities for people all across the country now to act and to prevent that from happening and so really we’re asking people to take those opportunities, cut your contacts by half, only meet the people you have to meet, work from home if you can work from home, cut the amount of travel that you’re doing”.