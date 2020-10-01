NPHET has recommended further restrictions on gatherings in people’s homes

Under NPHET recommendations the restrictions on social gatherings in the home will be ramped up for the entire country.

That means that you can only have a maximum of six people from one other household visit your home or garden.

These were the rules that had already been in place for people in Dublin and Donegal – and will now apply to the entire country.

It’s in a bid to limit house parties as well as the amount of contacts people are having socially and to target community transmission.

Government will consider the recommendation but is likely to accept it.

No county is going to be moved up a level of restrictions today – with the likes of Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork and Galway to be given more time to bring the spread of the virus under control.

So every county will stay on its current level – however the level three measures when it comes to gatherings in the home will now apply nationwide.