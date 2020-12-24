NPHET recommends that non-essential retail should close from St Stephen’s Day

Non-essential retail could close from St Stephen’s Day, after a recommendation by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The 5-day average of cases is now 785 and the R number is between 1.5 and 1.8 – the highest it’s been since March.

Restaurants and pubs serving food will close at 3 o’clock as part of new restrictions, while hairdressers and barbers will also close.

Health officials have warned the virus is ‘out of control’ and Professor of Immunology at Trinity College Dublin, Kingston Mills, says further restrictions are needed to slow the spread.