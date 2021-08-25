NPHET to consider government plan to ease Covid-19 restrictions amid rising infection rates

NPHET will consider government’s plans to ease Covid-19 restrictions amid rising infection rates when it meets later.

It comes as a roadmap to move away from restrictions is set to be published at the end of the month.

The Cabinet sub-committee on covid will meet on Friday to discuss the finer details of the plan, ahead of a full Cabinet meeting next Tuesday.

It’s expected to include guidelines around the return of live music events and workers to offices.

Dr Jack Lambert, Professor of Infectious Diseases at UCD, says it’s important certain rules remain in place.

It’s as St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny continues to care for 16 patients with Covid-19, two remaining in intensive care there.

