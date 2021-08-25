Laois County Council urged to immediately reverse decision to refuse permission for Electric Picnic 2021

Laois County Council is being urged to immediately reverse its decision to refuse permission for this year’s Electric Picnic.

The call from organisers, came after the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan said NPHET would have no objection to the event going ahead – if it was for vaccinated ticket holders only.

Festival Republic want to know today if it can proceed. Dates were slated for a September 24-26 outing (details here) for the event which attracts many over the county borders from Carlow and Kilkenny.

The Laois local authority rejected an application for the festival to go ahead, citing public health grounds.

Sinn Fein’s Health spokesperson, Waterford’s David Cullinane says “The uncertainty that is caused by this type of indecision and people not knowing who’s in charge and what the rules actually mean is what angers people time and again”.