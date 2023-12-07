KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Number of animal welfare charities serving Carlow and Kilkenny to get a slice of €6million funding pie
There's a focus on groups that are helping with the rescue, protection and rehoming of dogs
A number of local animal welfare charities are to get a slice of a €6million funding pie.
Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue’s announced that 101 groupings across the country are to benefit, with an additional focus on those rehoming dogs as 2023 has been deemed a particularly challenging year in terms of canine welfare.
Among those getting good news are Paws in Mullinahone’s to get €76,000 with €64,000 for Ash Animal Rescue in Kiltegan, Kilkenny SPCA has been awarded close to €25,000 while Glenmore based A Dog’s Life to receive €18,500.
Full list: