KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Number of animal welfare charities serving Carlow and Kilkenny to get a slice of €6million funding pie

There's a focus on groups that are helping with the rescue, protection and rehoming of dogs

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace07/12/2023
Photo Caption: Minister McConalogue at DSPCA HQ in Rathfarnham with (L) Elise O’Byrne-White, Head Veterinarian at DSPCA and (R) Suzanne McGovern, Head of Fundraising at DSPCA

A number of local animal welfare charities are to get a slice of a €6million funding pie.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue’s announced that 101 groupings across the country are to benefit, with an additional focus on those rehoming dogs as 2023 has been deemed a particularly challenging year in terms of canine welfare.

Among those getting good news are Paws in Mullinahone’s to get €76,000 with €64,000 for Ash Animal Rescue in Kiltegan, Kilkenny SPCA has been awarded close to €25,000 while Glenmore based A Dog’s Life to receive €18,500.

Full list:

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace07/12/2023