Number of animal welfare charities serving Carlow and Kilkenny to get a slice of €6million funding pie

A number of local animal welfare charities are to get a slice of a €6million funding pie.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue’s announced that 101 groupings across the country are to benefit, with an additional focus on those rehoming dogs as 2023 has been deemed a particularly challenging year in terms of canine welfare.

Among those getting good news are Paws in Mullinahone’s to get €76,000 with €64,000 for Ash Animal Rescue in Kiltegan, Kilkenny SPCA has been awarded close to €25,000 while Glenmore based A Dog’s Life to receive €18,500.

Full list: