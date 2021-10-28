KCLR BlogKCLR NewsNews & Sport
Number of covid cases in St Luke’s hospital drops slightly
Three of the 11 covid positive patients are in the ICU
The number of confirmed covid cases at St Luke’s hospital has dropped back to 11.
But there are still 3 patients with the virus in the Intensive Care Unit at the local hospital for Carlow Kilkenny.
Nationally the number of people in hospital with covid has dropped to 470
However a number of hospitals in the South East region have seen a spike in the number of confirmed cases.
University hospital Waterford has 19 covid patients.
Wexford General has 18 – the jump in numbers there has resulted in visitor restrictions being introduced with 4 wards now closed off at the hospital.
Tipperary has 11 cases and there are 10 in Portlaoise.