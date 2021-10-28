Number of covid cases in St Luke’s hospital drops slightly

The number of confirmed covid cases at St Luke’s hospital has dropped back to 11.

But there are still 3 patients with the virus in the Intensive Care Unit at the local hospital for Carlow Kilkenny.

Nationally the number of people in hospital with covid has dropped to 470

However a number of hospitals in the South East region have seen a spike in the number of confirmed cases.

University hospital Waterford has 19 covid patients.

Wexford General has 18 – the jump in numbers there has resulted in visitor restrictions being introduced with 4 wards now closed off at the hospital.

Tipperary has 11 cases and there are 10 in Portlaoise.