Number of entities in Carlow and Kilkenny bidding for glory at today’s SEAI energy awards

A number of local entities will find out later if they’ve been successful at the SEAI energy awards.

Small and Medium Businesses vying for a prize include The Watershed on Kilkenny’s Ring Road while city centre based based Lawler Sustainability is hoping to be hailed for Excellence in Energy Research and Innovation.

While MSD‘s employees, including in Carlow, are hoping to be declared Energy Team of the Year.

Added to that the South East Energy Agency‘s in the running for Innovative Deployment of Renewable Energy.

See the full finalist list here and stay tuned for updates as winners will be announced at a lunchtime Gala Ceremony (today, Thurs 16th).