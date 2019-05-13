Number of homes for rent hits all time low in Kilkenny & Carlow

The supply of homes to rent in Kilkenny and Carlow has never been as low.

That’s according to the latest report from www.daft.ie which shows that nationwide, there were only 2,700 homes to rent as of the start of this month.

It means rents have risen again too.

The average listed rent in Carlow is now €917, up 55% from its lowest point.

The average in Kilkenny is just marginally higher now at €936, up 64% from its lowest point.