Number of new Covid-19 cases is up slightly nationwide as Carlow and Kilkenny see an increase of up to 13

344 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Ireland and four more people with Covid 19 have died.

The number of new cases is slightly higher than Friday’s figure of 330.

More women than men are affected this time with 69% of the latest incidences aged under 45 years and the median age being 32.

There are 127 new infections in Dublin, 46 in Cork, 26 in Louth, 22 in Donegal and 20 in Limerick, the rest of the cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Kilkenny saw a rise of nine while in Carlow four or less were recorded.

The Republic’s 14 day incidence rate remains at 113 per 100,000 population.

Kilkenny’s is below that at 100.8 with Carlow’s lower again at 89.6, though the latter has climbed a little from its recent placing closer to the bottom of the table.

269 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, of which 32 are in intensive care, with 12 more hospitalisations in the latest 24 hour stretch.

Level 5 restrictions

It’s as the Housing Minister says Cabinet will meet this week to discuss what restrictions will follow level 5.

Darragh O’Brien hopes it’ll give people some certainty heading into Christmas.

The level 5 restrictions are due to expire on December 1st, after six weeks.

Vaccine

A Trinity Professor of Immunology says there are still a lot of challenges to face before Covid vaccines are available.

The US and EU regulatory bodies are due to deliberate on a number of different candidates, and a decision could be made within weeks.

However, doses will then need to be manufactured, delivered and administered to billions of people worldwide.

Professor Cliona O’Farrelly says there are a few things that still need to be ironed out.

Elsewhere

A further 10 people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland with 357 new cases confirmed by the Department of Health there.

While 429 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in the North, 41 of them are in ICU.

341 coronavirus related deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours across the UK, that’s down from 511 on Friday.

The number of infections has also fallen to 19,875, a drop of 377.

However, it typically sees lower numbers at weekends.