Number of patients with Covid-19 at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny has doubled in recent days

The number of patients with Covid-19 at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny has doubled over the weekend.

We reported on Friday how six people with Coronavirus had spent Thursday night there – last night eleven were being treated at the local general, two in the intensive care unit, with one other person suspected of having the virus.

They’re among 596 in hospitals overnight after 64 new admissions, 106 in ICU.

3,805 further positive tests were returned yesterday (Sunday, 14th November) while the most recent HSPC figures for our locality show that Carlow has the fourth-highest seven-day incidence rate of 787 after 448 cases in the week to Thursday, while Kilkenny’s numbers are on the rise, bringing it up the table to 11th highest spot on a rate of 609 after 604 confirmations.

It’s as the Cabinet Sub Committee on Covid-19 will meet this evening to consider further actions aimed at addressing rising infection rates.

The wider use of covid certs, antigen tests and a recommendation for people work from home where possible are among the measures set to be discussed.

A full Cabinet meeting will then be held tomorrow to approve any changes.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says reopening has clearly caused the greater spread of the disease.