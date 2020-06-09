FIFA 20 Tournament Registration
KCLR NewsKilkenny NewsNews & Sport

Numbers availing of Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Carlow & Kilkenny continue to fall

Avatar Sinead Burke 09/06/2020
Department of Social Protection

Nine-hundred fewer locals are getting the pandemic unemployment payment this morning.

More than 15 thousand are getting the 350 Euro into their bank account this week but several hundred of them are getting it for the last time as they return to work this week.

In Kilkenny five hundred  fewer people are collecting the payment this week with the total figure now at 8-thousand-900 – Four hundred of them for the last time.

In Carlow the figure has dropped  to 6 thousand 400 – But three hundred  of those have already signed off.

Meanwhile people who are returning to work are reminded they should close their claim on the day that they start back at work on www.welfare.ie

 

 

Close