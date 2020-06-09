Numbers availing of Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Carlow & Kilkenny continue to fall

Nine-hundred fewer locals are getting the pandemic unemployment payment this morning.

More than 15 thousand are getting the 350 Euro into their bank account this week but several hundred of them are getting it for the last time as they return to work this week.

In Kilkenny five hundred fewer people are collecting the payment this week with the total figure now at 8-thousand-900 – Four hundred of them for the last time.

In Carlow the figure has dropped to 6 thousand 400 – But three hundred of those have already signed off.

Meanwhile people who are returning to work are reminded they should close their claim on the day that they start back at work on www.welfare.ie