Numerous crashes reported at South Kilkenny junction, but nobody seems to know why

It seems nobody knows what’s causing drivers to go straight through stop signs at a busy junction off the N24 in Kilkenny.

Both council staff and county councillors say the existing signs at The Sweep, near Piltown, are very clear, and yet there have been many serious crashes there.

Councillor Pat Dunphy says it’s a junction he’s constantly hearing about and the area engineer has agreed to make improvements where they can.

It was discussed at this week’s meeting of the Piltown District.

The engineer said he himself had visited the junction but couldn’t understand what was causing the trouble there.

Regardless, extra signs will be erected, while the lining of the road will also be looked at, and some resurfacing works will be carried out.

The junction has had many near misses as well as some serious collisions.