500 Nursing Home Ireland delegates are expected to descend on Kilkenny for the organisation’s annual conference today.

Ministers of State at the Department of Health Kieran O’Donnell and Jennifer Murnane O’Connor are among those due to attend – they’ll hear how 15,000 extra beds for the sector will be needed by 2040.

While the keynote speaker is Professor Luke O’Neill.

Tadhg Daly, CEO of NHI, says a plan is needed; “We’ve over 500 delegates attending and we’ll be hearing from the Minister for Older People Kieran O’Donnell TD but I suppose the highlight if you like of our conference is a presentation by the Economic and Social Research Institute which is highlighting the fact that we will need an additional 15,000 nursing home beds by the year 2040, and our call is that we have an ambitious plan to meet that demand”.

He adds; “So on the one hand while we need 15,000 beds we need to look at the location of those beds and we need to ensure then that there’s an attractive fair deal pricing mechanism to ensure that those beds can be built a) in the numbers required but secondly in the location they’re required”.

