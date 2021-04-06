KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Nursing Homes in Carlow and Kilkenny to enjoy Covid Care Outdoor Concerts

The next stint rolls out on April 19

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 06/04/2021

Residents in selected local nursing homes are in for a treat this month as a number of Covid Care Outdoor Concerts set to take place.

Mobile Music Machine are behind the initiative in association with Age Friendly Ireland.

These kick-off on April 19th, running until April 23rd.

Professional Cellist Gerald Peregrine is one of the organisers and he’s been telling KCLR News these concerts have already had a profound impact on people.

While Nurse Manager at Prague House in Freshford, Caroline Casey, says they’re very much looking forward to a return after both residents and staff experienced so much joy from the last concert there.

 

