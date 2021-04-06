Nursing Homes in Carlow and Kilkenny to enjoy Covid Care Outdoor Concerts

Residents in selected local nursing homes are in for a treat this month as a number of Covid Care Outdoor Concerts set to take place.

Mobile Music Machine are behind the initiative in association with Age Friendly Ireland.

These kick-off on April 19th, running until April 23rd.

Professional Cellist Gerald Peregrine is one of the organisers and he’s been telling KCLR News these concerts have already had a profound impact on people.

While Nurse Manager at Prague House in Freshford, Caroline Casey, says they’re very much looking forward to a return after both residents and staff experienced so much joy from the last concert there.