Offices of Carlow and Kilkenny county councils close at points across today for Christmas

Meanwhile, festive parking arrangements remain in place in both counties

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace23/12/2022
As Christmas Eve fast approaches many local services are beginning their festive wind-down.

County council employees across both counties will start to finish up today at various stages as doors close on the range of services across both from local library branches to motor tax offices.

Here are the arrangements for the coming days:

Carlow County Council

Kilkenny County Council

 

Library branches across the county close at 2pm this afternoon (Friday, 23rd December) to reopen on Thursday (30th December).

While the Recycling & Waste Disposal Centre at Dunmore finished up at 2 o’clock this (Friday) afternoon:

Festive Parking Arrangements

