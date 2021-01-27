‘Old Kilkenny Review’ digitisation project goes live this evening

Anyone looking to brush up on their local history during the lockdown is in luck.

This evening, the Kilkenny Archaeological Society (KAS) members are unveiling a new resource about the past of the county.

All articles which were published in the ‘Old Kilkenny Review’ journal from the 1940’s and ’50s will be released on the society’s website from 7pm – for more on that click here.

Our Sue Nunn’s been catching up with some of those involved: