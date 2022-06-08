Older people in Kilkenny City will be reminded of the range of services available to them today (Wednesday)

Older people in Kilkenny City will get a reminder today (Wednesday) about the range of supports available to them.

The Twilight Community Group is running a series of information events titled Protecting Assisting Senior Services, or PASS, with the latest at St Canice’s centre in The Butts from 11am to 1pm.

Murty Brennan says the idea is to bring a number of experts to groupings across the county and all are welcome to attend:

These ladies are among the speakers who’ve been addressing attendees:

A similar gathering took place yesterday in Clara – some of those who were there have been telling KCLR that such events are worth attending:

For more watch this: