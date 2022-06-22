Ombudsman claims children with special educational needs are being failed by the Department of Education

The Department of Education is ‘failing’ children with special educational needs, according to the Ombudsman for Children.

A new report highlights discrimination and a lack of planning when it comes to special education.

It estimates 15,500 children currently have to travel outside their local school-catchment area.

It recommends the Department gather data on how many children need supports in order to help forecast future needs.

Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon, says all schools should be providing places for children with special educational needs:

“Every school should have a resource space and resource teachers to cater for those children and they should not be allowed to opt out of it either”