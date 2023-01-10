On your marks, get set, go: Kilkenny City Harriers preparing 5k fundraiser for Cois Nore

A new fundraising event is being added to the calendar to mark the new St Brigid’s Day Bank Holiday.

Kilkenny City Harriers are getting on board to hold a 5K run on the sixth of February this year and are hoping to make it an annual fixture, with a 1K event on the same day for primary school children.

It’s to raise funds for the Cois Nore cancer support centre (find out more and register here)

Chairperson Dr Bill Cuddihy says demand for the centre’s services has increased massively again; they’re seeing loads of cases where a diagnosis has been delayed due to the pandemic and at the same time the grouping continues to expand its range.

The St Brigid’s Day fundraiser follows on from the Kilkenny City Harriers initial one last St Patrick’s Day weekend and proved to be hugely popular.

John Maye from KCH says this year’s one is set to be a great day for the whole family – and there’s a special Cartoon Saloon designed t-shirt for those who sign up for early registration.

Hear what both had to say when they joined our Nathalie Lennon on The January Drive last evening: