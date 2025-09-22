A local councillor says plans are underway to work towards providing a co-educational school in Tullow.

Councillors of the area were presented with the plan for the town during which proposed zoning measures were detailed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Submissions from the public on these will be accepted from November to December.

Cllr. Ben Ward told KCLR News that his priorities will be for housing and education, noting; “We’re in a very lucky position in Tullow because we’ve had an upgrade of the wastewater treatment plant so we have the infrastructure in place to be able to provide this housing so we just need to make sure we get that zoning within this plan and that’s a priority for me, as well as that I want to make sure that we have the proper zoning for the future educational needs of the town, one of them will be making a new co-educational primary school for the town of Tullow”.