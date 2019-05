One man was arrested in Tullow in Carlow after drugs worth an estimated 125,000 euro were seized.

The six-and-a-quarter kilos of cannabis herb were found in a house in Phelim Wood by plain clothes members of the drugs unit on Friday.

A man in his late 30s was arrested and charged and has appeared before the court.

He’s now been released on bail with a file being prepared for the DPP.