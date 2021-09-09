KCLR NewsNews & Sport

One man arrested following Ferrybank drugs seizure

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke Send an email 09/09/2021

A man has been arrested after drugs valued at 19 thousand euro were seized on the Kilkenny/Waterford border.

The Divisional drugs unit searched a premises in the Ferrybank area yesterday under Operation Tara.

They recovered 17  thousand 500 euro worth of cocaine and 15 hundred euro worth of cannabis.

A man in his 30’s was arrested and detained for questioning at Waterford Garda station.

