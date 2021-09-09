One man arrested following Ferrybank drugs seizure

A man has been arrested after drugs valued at 19 thousand euro were seized on the Kilkenny/Waterford border.

The Divisional drugs unit searched a premises in the Ferrybank area yesterday under Operation Tara.

As part of #OperationTara, Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit searched a premises in the Ferrybank area of Waterford City. Cocaine worth €17,500 & cannabis €1500 was seized (analysis pending). A man in his 30s was arrested & detained for questioning at Waterford Station. pic.twitter.com/Qg5AhdxOml — Garda Info (@gardainfo) September 8, 2021

They recovered 17 thousand 500 euro worth of cocaine and 15 hundred euro worth of cannabis.

A man in his 30’s was arrested and detained for questioning at Waterford Garda station.