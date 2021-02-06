KCLR NewsNews & Sport
One man hospitalised after collision on Kilkenny’s Tullaroan Road
A man has been hospitalised this afternoon (Saturday) following a collision on the Tullaroan Road.
He’s understood to have no serious injuries, but has been taken by ambulance to the local St Luke’s facility.
It’s believed the man lost control of his car during the single-vehicle incident.
Local Gardaí were attending the scene this lunchtime, but the road has now been cleared.