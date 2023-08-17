KCLR NewsNews & Sport
One man taken to hospital following Co Waterford road crash
His injuries have been described as 'serious'
One man was taken to hospital following a road crash in Waterford last evening.
The motorcyclist, aged in his forties, was in collision with a jeep at about 5:30pm on the R681 at Ballymurrin, Kill.
Emergency services attended with paramedics taking the injured party to University Hospital Waterford with injuries described as serious.
A technical examination has taken place with the route closed for a time between Kill and the Ballyleen crossroads.
Anybody who was in the area between 5 and 5:40pm and who might have footage is asked to contact gardai.