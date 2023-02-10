One million euro spent to bring 91 vacant houses back into use in Carlow and Kilkenny last year

91 empty council houses were brought back into use in Carlow and Kilkenny last year.

It cost a million Euro to get the vacant houses ready to be let-out again.

Kilkenny County Council brought 55 empty social homes back into use last year.

Junior Minister at the Department of Housing, and Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan has announced that the local authority used €605,000 in funding from the Voids Programme to get the houses up to scratch for new tenants.

Carlow County Council used €396,000 to do up 36 vacant properties.

Nationally in 2022, more than 2,300 vacant social homes were brought back into use with a cost of almost €30million.

Minister Noonan says the numbers are less than over the last two years but he says this shows that this shows the plan to bring down the number of empty houses is working because there are less of them left.