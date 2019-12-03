KCLR NewsNews & Sport
One million euro upgrade takes Kilkenny water plant off EPA watchlist
The Bennettsbridge water supply has been taken off the EPA watchlist.
It was on the Environmental Protection Agency’s remedial Action list due to concerns about cryptosporidium contamination.
Irish Water have put in a million Euro upgrade including a containerised ultra violet system and containerised pressure filter systems at the site.
Ian O’Neill is the Regional Lead at Irish Water who says the upgrade will ensure greater protection at the plant.