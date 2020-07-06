One new case of Covid-19 confirmed in Kilkenny over the weekend

One new local case of Covid-19 has been confirmed over the weekend.

Yesterday saw no new deaths from the virus, but 18 new cases were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.

The death toll is now 1,741 and the total number of cases is 25,527.

One new case has been confirmed in Kilkenny, bringing the total number of cases to 356.

The number of cases recorded in Carlow so far remains unchanged at 175.

It brings the two-county local total to 531.