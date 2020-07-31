One new case of Covid-19 confirmed in Kilkenny

One new local case of Covid-19 has been confirmed.

The new positive test result was reported in Kilkenny, bringing the total figure for the county to 357.

No new cases were reported in Carlow, so the total stands at 179.

It means 536 cases have been diagnosed across the two counties.

85 new cases of the virus were confirmed nationwide by the Department of Health yesterday, and one new covid related death.

1,763 people have now lost their lives, while there are 26,027 confirmed cases in the Republic.